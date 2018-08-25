Parkside Investments LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,302,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMH opened at $106.94 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

