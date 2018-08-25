Parkside Investments LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

IGSB stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

