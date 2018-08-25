Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Patterson-UTI Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.1518083332713 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.16. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $854.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.96 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

