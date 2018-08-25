PayCon (CON) Market Capitalization Hits $28,276.00

PayCon (CURRENCY:CON) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. One PayCon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayCon has a market cap of $28,276.00 and $0.00 worth of PayCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayCon has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000150 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCon Profile

PayCon (CRYPTO:CON) is a coin. PayCon’s total supply is 23,042,604 coins. The official website for PayCon is paycon.pw. The Reddit community for PayCon is /r/paycon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayCon’s official Twitter account is @pay_con.

Buying and Selling PayCon

PayCon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

