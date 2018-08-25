Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Position Lifted by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 896.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 75.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 114,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 48,982 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth $1,100,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 14.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 70,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 39.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 72.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $90.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Paypal’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,505,209.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,921 shares in the company, valued at $875,230.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,137,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,044,546.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,732 shares of company stock worth $12,778,537. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

