Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Bought by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 5.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 122.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Paypal by 160.6% in the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Paypal in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 165.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Paypal to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paypal from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

In other news, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $3,429,817.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,517,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $481,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,943.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,537 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL opened at $90.10 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

