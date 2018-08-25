Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) Stake Lessened by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,350 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,985,667 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $364,477,000 after buying an additional 2,394,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,630,218 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $205,503,000 after buying an additional 407,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,253,684 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $118,759,000 after buying an additional 798,936 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,702 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $49,119,000 after buying an additional 910,355 shares during the last quarter.

BTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

NYSE BTU opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.93. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The coal producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

