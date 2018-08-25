Pegasystems (PEGA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems stock opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 282.05, a PEG ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.00. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $196.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.24 million. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,075 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $129,251.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,856.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,630 shares of company stock worth $1,354,215. Insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,296.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after buying an additional 473,137 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,618,000. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 169,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5,334.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 118,592 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.