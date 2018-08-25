People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 16,814 Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 68.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Superior Energy Services were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPN. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,285,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,109 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,656,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,430,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,854 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 7,568.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 633,346 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Superior Energy Services from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

SPN stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.07 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

