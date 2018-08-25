People s United Financial Inc. Invests $272,000 in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Stock

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Semmelbauer sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $805,023.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,781 shares of company stock worth $458,464,981. 12.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTW opened at $74.81 on Friday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 3.20.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $409.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Weight Watchers International’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Weight Watchers International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Weight Watchers International to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Weight Watchers International from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.56.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

