People s United Financial Inc. Invests $316,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) Stock

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 322,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $33.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

