Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.31

Media headlines about Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Peoples Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.496392021743 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

PEBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Hovde Group set a $40.00 target price on Peoples Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. 46,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,706. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

