Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 143.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 894.0% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $73.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $77.22.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 41.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $5,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $251,467.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,593 shares of company stock worth $15,071,816 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

