Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,119 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,117.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “$115.68” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.64.

TXN opened at $113.64 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 57.94%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

