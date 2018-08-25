Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PriceSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.15.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $782.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.19 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.01%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $782,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of May 7, 2017, it operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

