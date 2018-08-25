Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 17th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PBT opened at $8.96 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.52.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

