Perpetual Energy (PMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.36

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 9952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on PMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Perpetual Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Perpetual Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.