Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Holdings Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 37.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,651 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $15,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 63.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 271.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer set a $98.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.