Peter Bauer Sells 103,750 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 103,750 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $4,096,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, Peter Bauer sold 22,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $932,850.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Peter Bauer sold 22,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $973,125.00.

MIME stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 241,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.84 and a beta of 0.08. Mimecast Ltd has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $46.87.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.71 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 72.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Mimecast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Mimecast from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

