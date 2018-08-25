PETROFAC Ltd/ADR (POFCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PETROFAC Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $4.14 on Thursday. PETROFAC Ltd/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

