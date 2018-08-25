Pharma Mar (PHMMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company’s product pipeline consists of PM1183, plitidepsin, and PM184 which are in clinical trial stage. It operates primarily in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States. Pharma Mar SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pharma Mar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHMMF opened at $1.89 on Friday. Pharma Mar has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.57.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes YONDELIS, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

