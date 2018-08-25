PHH Co. (PHH) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PHH Co. (NYSE:PHH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in PHH were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PHH by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHH in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PHH by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PHH in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHH in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHH opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. PHH Co. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $14.32.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PHH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

PHH Company Profile

PHH Corporation, through its PHH Mortgage Corporation, operates as a sub servicer of residential mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Mortgage Production and Mortgage Servicing. It provides servicing and portfolio retention solutions to investors of mortgage servicing rights, financial and wealth management institutions, regional and community banks, and credit unions.

