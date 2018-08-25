Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,948,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,227 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $480,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AT Bancorp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the second quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 39.5% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 867,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,007,000 after buying an additional 245,300 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 48.1% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,212,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,533,000 after buying an additional 4,618,289 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 36.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 85,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $79.69 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Societe Generale downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

