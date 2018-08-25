Philip Morris International (PM) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.16

Media coverage about Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Philip Morris International earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9524779464928 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $79.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,451,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,804. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

