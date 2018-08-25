Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,146,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $3,273,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,537 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $82.66 and a 52-week high of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

