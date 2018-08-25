Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) will post ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pier 1 Imports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.53). Pier 1 Imports posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pier 1 Imports will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pier 1 Imports.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PIR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $3.20 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Shares of NYSE:PIR opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Pier 1 Imports has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $162.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 10,901,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,807 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 2,815.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,516,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,400 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,886,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 820,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,709,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 749,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

