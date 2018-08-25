Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Indons Invstbl Mrkt Indx Fd (EIDO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Indons Invstbl Mrkt Indx Fd (BMV:EIDO) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 1.39% of iShares MSCI Indons Invstbl Mrkt Indx Fd worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indons Invstbl Mrkt Indx Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indons Invstbl Mrkt Indx Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,304,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indons Invstbl Mrkt Indx Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Afam Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indons Invstbl Mrkt Indx Fd by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 276,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 119,031 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indons Invstbl Mrkt Indx Fd by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the period.

EIDO stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indons Invstbl Mrkt Indx Fd has a fifty-two week low of $456.00 and a fifty-two week high of $564.41.

