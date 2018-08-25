Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Holdings in Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.05% of Shopify worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,506,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 67,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “$173.26” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $126.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Shares of SHOP opened at $140.58 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $176.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -334.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

