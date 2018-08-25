Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,570 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $52.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0996 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

