Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $292,000 Holdings in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,123,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,606,000 after buying an additional 148,097 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 265,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,090,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in American International Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 108,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. UBS Group raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.71 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Argus reduced their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.02.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

