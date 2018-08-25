Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Terex Co. (TEX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Terex were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,258,000 after buying an additional 404,164 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,270,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,971,000 after buying an additional 161,905 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after buying an additional 129,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Terex by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,137,000 after buying an additional 257,666 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Terex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 12,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $505,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $203,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,079 shares of company stock worth $45,136 and have sold 33,716 shares worth $1,378,307. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Terex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

