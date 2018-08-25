Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Shares Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.16 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Hovde Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $101,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,640.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $401,168. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

