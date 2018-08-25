Pitney Bowes (PBI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Pitney Bowes is one of the largest providers of mail processing equipment and integrated mail solutions across the world. The company’s efforts to transform its business and optimize its new enterprise business platform to boost profitability hold promise. This apart, the thriving global ecommerce business and new product launches are anticipated to bolster the top line. However, as the company continues to transform its portfolio and make necessary investments to boost sales, it expects pressure on margins at least in the near term. Changing business mix is also likely to impact the bottom line adversely. Moreover, adverse changes in postal regulations across key markets and intensifying competition may also affect profitability negatively. Also, high debt level adds to the woes.”

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PBI. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pitney Bowes to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:PBI opened at $8.09 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 138.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,793,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,648,000 after buying an additional 344,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,878,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 87,764 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 110,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 56,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 28,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

Featured Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.