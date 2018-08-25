Pixie Coin Price Reaches $0.0008 (PXC)

Pixie Coin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Pixie Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pixie Coin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pixie Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $34,002.00 worth of Pixie Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00029006 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004242 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00251876 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000500 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001875 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00060001 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Pixie Coin Token Profile

Pixie Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Pixie Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Pixie Coin’s official website is www.pixiecoin.io. Pixie Coin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin.

Pixie Coin Token Trading

Pixie Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pixie Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pixie Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pixie Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

