Pluralsight Inc (PS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

PS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pluralsight from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter worth about $1,091,606,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter worth about $76,849,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter worth about $31,009,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter worth about $29,166,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter worth about $17,519,000. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

