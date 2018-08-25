Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 220.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 553.8% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 940.8% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 8,292.9% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $216.16 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $219.18. The company has a market cap of $1,057.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $100.00 to $142.20 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.97.

In other Apple news, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total transaction of $3,039,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,563.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total value of $903,916.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,436,361. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

