POLYMETAL Intl/S to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (AUCOY)

POLYMETAL Intl/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of POLYMETAL Intl/S in a report issued on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92.

AUCOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POLYMETAL Intl/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of POLYMETAL Intl/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $8.25 on Friday. POLYMETAL Intl/S has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. POLYMETAL Intl/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

POLYMETAL Intl/S Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Dukat hub situated in the northeast of Magadan, Russia. The company also owns interests in various projects, including Omolon Hub, Amursk POX Hub, Albazino, Mayskoye, Okhotsk Hub, Voro, Kapan, Varvara, and Kyzyl projects.

