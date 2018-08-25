Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BOS Better OnLine Sol (BOSC) Stock Price

Press coverage about BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) has been trending positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BOS Better OnLine Sol earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 48.196653632171 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Get BOS Better OnLine Sol alerts:

BOSC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,562. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.