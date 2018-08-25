Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ServiceNow (NOW) Share Price

Press coverage about ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ServiceNow earned a news impact score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.4154791942219 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on ServiceNow to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, July 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.12.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $193.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.34, a PEG ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $194.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.68 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.66, for a total transaction of $17,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,829,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 39,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $7,343,375.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,931,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,830,885. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. It offers customer and facilities service management, orchestration core, service mapping, cloud and portfolio management, edge encryption, performance analytics, service portal designer, visual task boards, and configuration management database.

