Potbelly Corp (PBPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.13. Potbelly reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%.

PBPB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Potbelly from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potbelly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of PBPB opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $348.77 million, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

In related news, SVP Julie Younglove-Webb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $262,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,617 shares in the company, valued at $204,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of February 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

