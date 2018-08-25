Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Director Sells $404,305.00 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $404,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $109.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 173.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 51.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

