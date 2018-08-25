Preferred Bank (PFBC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

Media coverage about Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Preferred Bank earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.0340338293959 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Stephens cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 17.86%. analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.