Premier (PINC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Premier’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Premier from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. Premier has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.24 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 47.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at $632,346.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

