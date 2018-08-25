Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,212 Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (SUP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth $2,181,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 30.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 172,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth $2,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

SUP stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Superior Industries International Inc has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $567.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Industries International news, insider Parveen Kakar sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $87,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $533,438.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Superior Industries International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

