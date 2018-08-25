Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Cato Corp (CATO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cato were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cato by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cato by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cato stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Cato Corp has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Cato had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $208.92 million during the quarter.

CATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cato and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags.

