Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSPG. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DSP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DSP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DSP Group by 188.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in DSP Group by 160.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in DSP Group by 393.3% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 86,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.10 million, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.95. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 86,421 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,903.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 145,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,221. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

