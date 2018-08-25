Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 9,493 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 152,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 918,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $265.38 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $179.40 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $22.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $66,218.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,157.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total transaction of $4,820,373.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

