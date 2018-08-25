Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,128 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.