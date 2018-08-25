Private Management Group Inc. Has $347,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.34.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $135.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $361.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.