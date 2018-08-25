Prologis (PLD) PT Set at $72.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) received a $72.00 target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$62.97” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $68.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.43 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 74.17%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $962,507.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $1,440,957.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,918.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,416 shares of company stock worth $3,659,194 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 156,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 60,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

